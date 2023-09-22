UAC College Football Games to Watch This Week

As we head into Week 4 of the college football season, there are several exciting matchups featuring teams from the UAC (Unknown Athletic Conference). Here’s a rundown of the games and how to watch.

  • Utah Tech Trailblazers at Missouri State Bears: This game kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 23. You can catch the action streaming it live on ESPN+.
  • Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels: This matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 23. Again, ESPN+ is the platform to watch the game.
  • Southwest Baptist Bearcats at Tarleton State Texans: The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 23, and can be streamed live on ESPN+.
  • Abilene Christian Wildcats at Central Arkansas Bears: This matchup also begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 23. You can watch it on ESPN+.
  • UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions: The game kicks off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 23, and can be streamed live on ESPN+.
  • Austin Peay Governors at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks: This matchup also starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 23, and can be watched on ESPN+.
  • Western Illinois Leathernecks at Southern Utah Thunderbirds: The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 23. It will be available to stream on ESPN+.

If you don’t want to miss any of the UAC college football action this season, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. With these platforms, you’ll have access to all the games and can watch them from the comfort of your own home.

