Supreme Court to Decide on Controversial Tax Case with Potential Implications for Small Businesses

The Supreme Court is poised to make a significant ruling on a controversial tax case that could have widespread ramifications. The case challenges the constitutionality of the mandatory repatriation tax, a provision included in the 2017 Republican-backed tax bill. The plaintiffs, the Moores, argue that this tax on unrealized gains goes against the U.S. Constitution’s 16th Amendment, which only empowers Congress to tax realized incomes.

If the Supreme Court sides with the Moores, it could potentially affect numerous tax code provisions, including those related to small business entities like partnerships, limited liability companies, and S-corporations. This decision could also hinder policies favored Democrats, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren’s proposal for a tax on the net worth of the wealthiest individuals, which encompasses all assets rather than just income.

The Moores are seeking a refund of nearly $14,729 in additional taxes that they were forced to pay as minority shareholders in an Indian company called KisanKraft. This case initially garnered little public attention until it became intertwined with the ongoing debate surrounding the ethics of the Supreme Court justices. Concerns were raised regarding undisclosed luxurious travel funded wealthy benefactors.

Justice Alito, a member of the conservative majority on the court, defended the institution’s integrity and rejected calls for recusal despite connections between one of the attorneys and The Wall Street Journal, which published articles concerning the case. The court recently established a formal ethics code. However, critics argue that it lacks the necessary mechanisms for enforcement.

Previously, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the case, citing the precedent that income realization is not a constitutional requirement. Now, the Supreme Court’s decision will determine if the mandatory repatriation tax can withstand constitutional scrutiny.