Breezy Johnson Faces Suspension Amidst Doping Investigation

Breezy Johnson, a prominent downhill skier from the United States, is currently under investigation the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). As a result, Johnson has made the decision to temporarily withdraw from racing until the matter is resolved. If found guilty, she could face a two-year ban from competition.

Johnson, known for her impressive performances in recent years, has achieved seven podium finishes in World Cup races, solidifying her position as one of the top U.S. downhillers. In the 2018 Olympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Johnson placed seventh while her teammate, Lindsey Vonn, took home the bronze medal.

The investigation into Johnson centers around the “whereabouts” rules, which require elite athletes to provide daily updates to anti-doping authorities regarding their location in order to undergo testing without prior notice. If an athlete accrues three violations of these rules within a 12-month period, they can face a ban of up to two years.

In response to the allegations, Johnson firmly maintains her innocence, stating, “I am, and always have been, a clean athlete.” She asserts that the USADA case is still in its preliminary stages.

Support for Johnson has poured in from her superstar teammate Mikaela Shiffrin, who recently won the downhill event at St. Moritz. Shiffrin expressed her solidarity with Johnson in a social media comment, writing, “We support you Breezy.”

Historically, American athletes involved in whereabouts cases have typically received 18-month bans. Notable examples include tennis player Jenson Brooksby, who was banned for this length of time in October, and sprinter Christian Coleman, who successfully appealed a two-year ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Johnson’s skiing career reached its peak in the one-year period leading up to December 2021, during which she secured three second-place finishes and four third-place finishes in World Cup downhills. However, she was unable to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics due to a knee injury sustained just weeks before the Games.

As the investigation unfolds, both Johnson and her fans hope for a swift resolution that will allow her to return to the slopes and continue her athletic pursuits.