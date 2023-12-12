Florida’s Insurer at Risk of Financial Burden, Report Shows

A recent investigation reveals that Florida’s state-backed insurance company, Citizens Property Insurance Company, may be facing a potential financial crisis. U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse warns that if the company cannot pay out claims, policyholders and ultimately all Floridians may have to bear the burden of bailing it out.

According to Sen. Whitehouse, Citizens has insufficient reserves and a high number of policies, creating a risky situation that could leave taxpayers responsible for rescuing the company. The senator emphasizes that it would only take one major storm hitting Tampa or Miami to trigger this potential financial collapse.

Under Florida law, if Citizens runs out of money, they have the authority to impose an assessment or special surcharge on all residents. Sen. Whitehouse cautions that if the assessment is too substantial to collect, the problem could extend beyond the state, resulting in a crisis similar to the 2008 mortgage meltdown.

In response to these concerns, Sen. Whitehouse has sent a letter to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworksky, and Citizens CEO Tim Cerio, requesting documents related to the company’s assets, plans, and policies. The senator states that this information is crucial to assessing the company’s solvency and understanding the potential risks it faces.

Citizens Property Insurance Company denies any immediate threat to its ability to pay out claims. However, the company has provided slides indicating the threshold at which a special surcharge would be triggered. If a storm causes $16.7 billion worth of damage, policyholders would be required to contribute, and if the damage reaches $17.1 billion, the burden would extend to all Floridians.

Insurance industry experts, such as Paul Handerhan, President of the Federal Association for Insurance Reform, urge Citizens to accurately calculate its rates to ensure that policyholders are not unduly burdened. The financial impact of past hurricanes, such as Hurricane Ian’s $3.6 billion loss and Hurricane Idalia’s $131 million loss, serves as a reminder of the potential financial risks facing the insurer.

As Florida faces increased scrutiny regarding insurance companies, Sen. Whitehouse emphasizes the broader issue of climate change and its impact on the economy. Without significant action to address climate change, he warns that these financial challenges will persist and affect states across the nation.

For any comments, questions, or tips related to this investigation, please email Mahsa at [email protected].