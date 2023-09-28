SEC Finalizing Settlements with Wall Street Firms over Record-Keeping Lapses

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly in the process of finalizing settlements with approximately two dozen Wall Street firms to resolve investigations into record-keeping lapses. These settlements would be the latest enforcement action in the SEC’s ongoing crackdown on the use of unapproved messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, Wall Street, which has already resulted in over $2 billion in fines.

The broker-dealers and investment advisers involved in the settlements would be required to pay fines, admit wrongdoing, and commit to addressing the record-keeping lapses. This may involve hiring independent consultants to overhaul their record-keeping programs. Some firms could potentially face fines of up to $50 million.

The SEC is expected to announce some of the settlements before its fiscal year-end on September 30. However, the negotiations are still ongoing and subject to change. The names of the firms involved have not been disclosed at this time.

The SEC’s crackdown on the use of unapproved messaging apps is aimed at maintaining the integrity of record-keeping and communication within the financial industry. The use of these apps can pose significant regulatory and compliance risks, particularly if they are not adequately supervised and monitored.

It is evident that the SEC is taking a firm stance on this issue, as it has already imposed substantial fines on firms that have violated record-keeping regulations. These settlements and enforcement actions send a strong message to the financial industry regarding the importance of maintaining proper documentation and communication practices.

