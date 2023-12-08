Congressman Patrick McHenry Announces Retirement from Congress

In a surprising turn of events, Congressman Patrick McHenry from Lincoln County has announced his retirement from Congress. This decision comes just over a month after McHenry expressed his intention to seek reelection. While he did not provide an explanation for his change of heart, speculations have arisen due to the infighting within the House GOP caucus over the House speaker position and other political battles.

The newly redrawn 10th Congressional District, stretching from the Charlotte suburbs to Winston-Salem, has become the center of attention as politicians consider running to fill McHenry’s seat. Being a safe Republican seat, the district has attracted the interest of several high-ranking state lawmakers. State Rep. Jason Saine, a close friend of McHenry, has mentioned that he is considering whether to run for the 10th District.

Republican Pat Harrigan, who initially ran for Congress in 2022, has also announced his intention to seek McHenry’s seat in 2024. Harrigan had been campaigning for the neighboring 14th district but has decided to switch districts in light of McHenry’s retirement. These developments add to the potential high turnover in North Carolina’s congressional delegation, particularly if the state legislature’s newly drawn district lines are allowed to be used in the 2024 elections.

With the possibility of three Democratic representatives losing their seats to safe Republican districts, along with the departure of Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, a significant number of new faces may join the state’s U.S. House delegation post-2024. This shift could have a substantial impact on the political landscape in North Carolina.

Although McHenry’s retirement comes as a surprise, his decades-long career in Congress and influential role as chairman of the House Financial Services Committee have left a lasting mark. As one of the highest-ranking members of the House GOP caucus, his departure will undoubtedly leave a void that new leaders will seek to fill. The forthcoming elections will determine the direction of North Carolina’s representation in the U.S. House and shape the state’s political future.