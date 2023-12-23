FTC Proposes Sweeping Changes to Children’s Online Privacy Rules

Summary

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has proposed significant changes to strengthen children’s online privacy rules. The proposed changes aim to enhance the rules outlined in the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) of 1998, which restricts the online tracking of children apps, game platforms, toy retailers, and advertising networks. The updates include turning off targeted advertising default for children under 13, prohibiting the use of personal details to induce children to stay on platforms, strengthening security requirements for data collection, limiting the collection of student data educational apps, and shifting the burden of online safety from parents to service providers. The FTC’s proposal comes amidst growing concerns over mental health and physical safety risks associated with popular online services. The public has 60 days to comment on the proposed changes before the commission votes on them.

FTC Puts Children’s Privacy in Focus with Proposed Changes

The FTC is aiming to bolster children’s privacy online with sweeping changes to the current regulations. The proposed updates to COPPA seek to protect children’s data from being collected and used for targeted advertising, extend security requirements for data collection, and limit the collection of student data educational apps.

One of the key changes is the requirement for certain online services to disable targeted advertising for children under 13 default. This aims to reduce the exposure of young children to personalized ads that may manipulate their behaviors or preferences. Additionally, online services will be prohibited from using personal details, such as cellphone numbers, to keep children engaged on their platforms.

The proposed updates also address concerns regarding data security. Online services collecting children’s data would be required to strengthen their security measures, ensuring that the information remains safe from unauthorized access or breaches. Furthermore, the proposed changes would limit the duration for which online services can retain children’s data, preventing unnecessary accumulation and potential misuse.

In the educational-tech sector, the proposed updates would restrict the collection of student data learning apps and other providers. Schools would be allowed to consent to the collection of children’s personal details only for educational purposes and not for commercial use. This ensures that children’s data is not exploited for marketing or other non-educational purposes.

The FTC’s proposal aims to shift the responsibility of online safety from parents to service providers. By imposing affirmative obligations on online platforms, the proposal seeks to prevent the outsourcing of responsibilities to parents and ensure that children can play and learn online without being incessantly tracked.

The public now has a 60-day period to provide comments on the proposed changes, after which the FTC will vote on the final regulations. These changes mark a significant effort the U.S. government to strengthen consumer privacy, particularly for children, in the online realm.