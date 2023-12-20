United States and Mexico Submit Joint Bid for 2027 Women’s World Cup

Summary: The United States and Mexico have announced a joint bid to co-host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, following their successful bid to co-host the 2026 Men’s World Cup alongside Canada. This bid aims to leverage the existing infrastructure and protocols from the Men’s World Cup to deliver a highly successful tournament for women’s soccer. The joint bid from Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands and the bid from Brazil add further competition to the race to host the 2027 tournament.

In an effort to capitalize on the extraordinary growth of women’s sports, U.S. Soccer expressed their optimism in bringing the Women’s World Cup to North America. Cindy Parlow Cone, the president of U.S. Soccer, described the joint bid as a pivotal moment for women’s soccer and an opportunity to send a powerful message to young players worldwide about limitless possibilities.

The joint bid from the United States and Mexico will allow both countries to build on the momentum of the 2026 Men’s World Cup, further solidifying their position as major hosts of global soccer events. By utilizing the same venues, infrastructure, and protocols, hosting back-to-back World Cups will not only unlock the economic potential of women’s soccer but also reinforce the message of inclusivity and equality in the sport.

Other bids for the 2027 Women’s World Cup include a joint bid from Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands, as well as an individual bid from Brazil. These bids will present formidable competition as FIFA reviews and evaluates the proposals.

FIFA will conduct on-site inspection visits to the bidding countries in February, and the final decision on the hosts will be made in May during the FIFA Congress. The previous edition of the tournament, held in 2023, was co-hosted Australia and New Zealand, with Spain emerging as the champions after defeating England in the final.

As the process unfolds, the anticipation grows for which countries will have the honor of hosting the 2027 Women’s World Cup, and the opportunity it presents for further development and celebration of women’s soccer on a global stage.