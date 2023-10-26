US Man Sentenced for Online Exploitation of Canadian Youth

A U.S. man has been handed a 20-year prison sentence for using social media to exploit and coerce three children and youth from British Columbia into sharing sexually explicit content, according to a statement the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Thursday. The offender, Kevin Robert McCarty, 37, from Happy Valley, Oregon, was also ordered to undergo supervised release.

The investigation began in May 2021 when the Comox Valley RCMP received information about a local youth being sexually exploited online. Subsequently, the RCMP from various Canadian jurisdictions, including West Shore and Surrey, received additional reports, leading them to identify the suspect located in the United States. The case was then transferred to U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, who worked in collaboration with the Canadian authorities.

McCarty, who used the alias “Robbie MacKenzie” online, utilized popular social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to manipulate the three victims into creating and sending explicit photos and videos. When the children refused to provide further content, McCarty resorted to threats, promising to share the existing compromising material with their friends and family. Shockingly, he even pushed them to consider suicide if they didn’t meet his demands.

Online exploitation is a serious concern that poses significant risks to the well-being and safety of young individuals. The RCMP emphasizes the need to address this issue proactively.

On November 16, 2021, McCarty faced multiple charges related to child exploitation, child pornography distribution, cyberstalking, and enticing a child online. Ultimately, he pleaded guilty on February 15, 2022, to one count of enticing a minor online and two counts of sexually exploiting children.

FAQs

Q: How did the investigation into Kevin Robert McCarty begin?

A: The investigation started when the Comox Valley RCMP received information about a local youth being sexually exploited online.

Q: How did Kevin Robert McCarty manipulate his victims?

A: McCarty used different social media platforms, such as Snapchat and Instagram, to coerce the victims into sharing explicit photos and videos of themselves.

Q: What were the consequences for Kevin Robert McCarty?

A: McCarty was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed supervised release, for his online exploitation and coercion of three children and youth from British Columbia.

Q: What charges did McCarty face?

A: McCarty faced charges of sexually exploiting children, distributing child pornography, cyberstalking, enticing a child online, and transferring obscene material to a minor. He pleaded guilty to one count of enticing a minor online and two counts of sexually exploiting children.