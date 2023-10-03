US Lawmakers Question TikTok’s Independence from Chinese Parent Company

US senators Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal have written a letter to TikTok, raising concerns about the company’s independence from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. This follows a report The Wall Street Journal stating that several high-level executives had been transferred from ByteDance to TikTok, where they now hold key positions in various departments.

The senators’ letter questions why TikTok has hired executives from ByteDance and expresses concerns about the independence of TikTok’s operations and the security of its users’ information. The report The Wall Street Journal suggests that these executive transfers indicate TikTok’s continued close ties to its Beijing-based parent company, which raises questions about potential data privacy issues and the spread of propaganda.

TikTok has consistently maintained its independence from China and has taken steps to distance itself from its Chinese roots. For instance, it has moved U.S. user data to servers owned Oracle in the U.S. to avoid a nationwide ban of the app. However, concerns about TikTok’s ties to China have led to its ban on U.S. government-issued devices, including those used the U.S. House of Representatives and various states. Montana became the first U.S. state to ban TikTok on personal devices, and New York City recently banned it from city-owned devices.

The senators’ letter highlights that even TikTok employees found the executive transfers alarming and jokingly remarked that TikTok was solving its ByteDance problem moving ByteDance to the U.S. They also raise concerns about the security and privacy risks that the relationship between the two entities poses to U.S. user data. The letter refers to previous reports of TikTok spying on U.S. journalists and questions whether TikTok disclosed these executive changes to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.

TikTok has until October 13 to respond to the senators’ questions about the employee transfers and related matters. The letter seeks clarification on the roles of the transferred employees and whether the changes were disclosed to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.

Source: The Wall Street Journal