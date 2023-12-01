Montana’s Ban on TikTok Temporarily Blocked Federal Judge

A federal judge has halted Montana’s first-in-the-nation law that would have banned the popular video-sharing app TikTok in the state. The judge deemed the ban unconstitutional and stated that it overstepped state power while infringing on the constitutional rights of users and businesses. The ruling comes as a temporary win for TikTok, which has argued that Montana’s legislation was an excessive attempt to regulate the app.

Montana lawmakers passed the ban in May, making it the first state in the US to institute a complete prohibition on TikTok. The argument behind the ban was that user information from the app could be accessed the Chinese government due to its parent company, ByteDance, being based in Beijing. The ban was scheduled to take effect on January 1, but the federal judge’s ruling now puts its implementation on hold.

TikTok spokesperson Jamal Brown expressed satisfaction with the ruling, stating that hundreds of thousands of Montanans can continue to use TikTok to express themselves, earn a living, and find community. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s spokeswoman downplayed the significance of the ruling, emphasizing that the analysis could change as the legal challenge progresses.

Concerns about TikTok’s potential data sharing with the Chinese government have led to bans on the app more than half of US states and the federal government on official devices. The company has refuted these concerns, calling the bans “political theater” and asserting that it is taking measures to protect US data storing it on Oracle servers.

While the legal battle over TikTok’s ban in Montana continues, it raises important questions about the balance between data privacy and foreign policy concerns. The judge’s ruling recognizes the need for further examination and evaluation of the alleged harmful data practices of TikTok before enforcing an outright ban.

