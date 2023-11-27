Meta Platforms Faces Setback in Privacy Battle as U.S. Regulator Seeks to Restrict Revenue from Users Under 18

Meta Platforms, the parent company of popular social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, has suffered a blow in a recent court battle over privacy. On Monday, Judge Timothy Kelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled against Meta, allowing a U.S. regulator to pursue reducing the company’s earnings from users under the age of 18.

The ongoing dispute stems from allegations made the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in May, accusing Meta of deceptive practices regarding parental controls and the Messenger Kids app. The FTC proposed modifying a previous settlement, which had imposed a $5 billion penalty on Facebook, to include stricter measures that would prohibit Meta from profiting off data collected from users under 18, including its virtual reality business, and impose additional restrictions on the use of facial recognition technology.

This recent decision poses a significant challenge for Meta, as over 98% of its revenue is derived from digital advertising that relies on personalized data. Additionally, Meta is currently engaged in a fierce competition with TikTok to capture the attention of young users.

A study conducted in early 2023 the Pew Research Center revealed that 62% of teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 reported using Instagram, while 17% reported using WhatsApp. These platforms hold substantial influence over younger demographics, and any restrictions on monetizing data from users under 18 could have profound implications for Meta’s business model.

Meta expressed disappointment with the court’s ruling, stating that the FTC’s allegations concerning children and privacy are baseless. The company intends to explore its legal options and vehemently contest the FTC’s attempt to unilaterally amend the existing agreement.

As the legal proceedings continue, it remains to be seen whether Meta will successfully challenge the regulator’s proposals. The outcome of this battle will have far-reaching consequences for the social media giant, potentially reshaping the landscape of online privacy regulations and the extent to which companies can profit from user data.

FAQs

What is Meta Platforms?

Meta Platforms Inc. is the parent company of various social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. It was previously known as Facebook, Inc. but rebranded in 2021 to reflect its broader focus on building a metaverse.

What is the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seeking to do?

The FTC is seeking to modify a previous settlement with Meta Platforms that imposed a $5 billion penalty on Facebook. The proposed changes aim to restrict Meta’s ability to generate revenue from users under the age of 18, including in its virtual reality business, and impose further limitations on the use of facial recognition technology.

How significant is the impact of this court ruling on Meta Platforms?

The court ruling has significant implications for Meta Platforms as the company heavily relies on personalized data for digital advertising, with more than 98% of its revenue coming from this source. Any restrictions on monetizing data from users under 18, as proposed the FTC, could greatly impact Meta’s business model and revenue stream.

What is the competitive landscape for Meta Platforms?

Meta Platforms faces strong competition from TikTok, particularly in attracting young users. Both platforms are vying for the attention and engagement of this demographic.