U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surprise Analysts, Bucking Trend

A surprising turn of events in the United States crude oil market has left analysts taken aback. According to the latest data from The American Petroleum Institute (API), crude oil inventories in the country increased 594,000 barrels for the week ending December 1. This comes as a surprise after a draw of 817,000 barrels in the previous week. Analysts had actually been expecting the inventories to decrease 2.267 million barrels.

The data provided the API also reveals that there has been a substantial net build in crude oil inventories in the United States, with a total increase of almost 21 million barrels so far this year.

Meanwhile, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported on Monday that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) saw a rise of 300,000 barrels. The total inventories now stand at 351.9 million barrels, with the Biden Administration’s buyback program contributing just over 5 million barrels to the reserves.

The unexpected increase in inventories comes as oil prices continue to decline. OPEC+’s decision to extend production cuts of 1.5 million bpd into the new year, combined with additional voluntary cuts from other members, has not been well received the market. As a result, oil prices have dropped significantly. Brent crude, for example, is currently trading at $77.42 per barrel, down 0.78% from last week.

Gasoline inventories also saw an unexpected increase, rising 2.83 million barrels this week, despite a decrease of 898,000 barrels the previous week. On the other hand, distillate inventories rose 890,000 barrels, following a sharp increase of 2.806 million barrels in the previous week.

In conclusion, the recent increase in U.S. crude oil inventories has surprised analysts who were expecting a decrease. This unexpected turn of events has contributed to the downward pressure on oil prices, which have been declining due to OPEC+’s production cuts.