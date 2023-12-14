The Risk of Recession: Consumer Spending and Credit Card Debt

A potential recession in the U.S. economy is looming, and one of the major risks lies in the sharp pullback in consumer spending. According to economist Carl Weinberg, consumers are relying heavily on credit cards to finance their spending, resulting in skyrocketing interest rates that are spiraling out of control. This unsustainable situation is likely to lead to a retrenchment in consumer spending in the coming year.

Weinberg’s analysis emphasizes that consumers are just beginning to realize the consequences of financing their spending through increasing credit card debt. In fact, the interest rates on these credit cards have become exorbitant, presenting a significant threat. As a result, consumers are expected to cut back on their expenditure as the new year approaches.

Although Weinberg’s base case does not foresee a recession, he acknowledges that the risk of consumers getting into financial trouble is substantial. Data from the New York Federal Reserve reveals a rise in credit card delinquencies, highlighting the precarious nature of the situation. Despite the recent increase in real incomes, it is not enough to offset the growing debt burden faced consumers. Consequently, consumer credit cards pose a downside risk to the economy.

Monica Defend, head of the Amundi Investment Institute, shares Weinberg’s concerns and suggests that a recession is likely to occur in the first half of next year. She points out that the U.S. consumer is gradually depleting the excess savings accumulated during 2023, leading to a slowdown in consumption. Alongside this, the labor market is cooling down, further contributing to the anticipated recession.

While the U.S. economy has experienced a “soft landing” through interest rate hikes, experts remain cautious about the outlook for 2024. The delayed and unpredictable impacts of higher rates pose a significant challenge. Despite efforts to stimulate investment, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, it is not enough to counter the decline in consumption.

The pandemic has brought substantial transfers from the government to households, boosting saving rates significantly. However, these savings are now depleting rapidly. As a result, it is unlikely that the U.S. consumer will be able to sustain the same levels of spending witnessed in recent years.

In conclusion, the risk of a recession in the U.S. economy rests heavily on the unsustainable levels of credit card debt and diminishing consumer spending. Both economists and experts are warning of a potential downturn in the coming year, emphasizing the need for financial caution and stability in order to avoid a full-blown economic crisis.