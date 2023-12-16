US Economy Faces Risk of Recession due to Consumer Spending Pullback

According to leading economist Monica Defend, a recession in the United States is highly likely in the first half of next year. The main risk factor contributing to this potential downturn is a sharp decline in consumer spending. Defend warns that the US consumer, who has been relying heavily on debt-financed spending, is gradually depleting their excess savings, which were accumulated during 2023. As a result, consumption is expected to slow down significantly, and there are already indications of a cooling labor market.

During the pandemic, the US government provided substantial financial support to households, resulting in high savings rates. However, these savings are now diminishing, leading to concerns about the ability of consumers to maintain their spending levels. This depletion of excess savings, coupled with the anticipated slowdown in consumption, is a significant factor contributing to the prediction of a technical recession in the US economy.

While the US economy has experienced robust growth this year, outperforming major economies such as the euro zone and the UK, there are concerns about the long-term outlook. Strategists have highlighted the delayed and unpredictable impacts of higher interest rates, despite achieving a “soft landing” for the economy through rate hikes.

Although investment stimulus measures, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, have been implemented to counterbalance the consumption slowdown, experts like Defend argue that they may not be sufficient. The risk of a recession remains high as consumers struggle to maintain the same spending levels witnessed in previous years.

It is essential for policymakers and economists to closely monitor the situation, as a sharp drop in consumer spending could have far-reaching consequences for the overall health of the US economy. Mitigating the risks and implementing appropriate measures will be crucial to avoiding a prolonged and severe recession in the coming year.