New Research Shows Potential Savings for U.S. Streaming Households

A recent study conducted Parks Associates has unveiled a fascinating insight into the world of streaming services. The research indicates that the average U.S. household, which subscribes to around 5.6 streaming platforms, has the potential to save an average of $366 per year making a switch from premium subscription plans to ad-based alternatives.

Although many streaming giants like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and Discovery+ already offer or plan to launch ad-based options, the report demonstrates that these services are, on average, approximately $5.44 cheaper than their ad-free counterparts.

Jennifer Kent, Vice President of Research at Parks Associates, suggests that the emergence of ad-based services presents consumers with more choices, particularly those seeking a balance between costs and a diverse range of content options. She further explains that while not all streaming providers offer ad-based tiers, many subscribers are likely to opt for a combination of ad-based and premium services, depending on their household preferences.

Considering the significant potential savings, the research sheds light on the shifting landscape of streaming platforms and the growing appeal of ad-supported options for consumers.

To further explore these findings and dive into key insights about the future of video consumption, Parks Associates will be hosting its annual Future of Video conference from November 14-16 in Marina del Rey, CA. The event will feature keynote speakers from renowned companies such as Sling TV & DISH Network, ESPN+/ESPN, Google, Red Nation Television Network, and AiBUY, among others. The conference will kick off with a pre-conference research workshop titled ‘OTT Market & New Era of Video Consumption.’

In conclusion, this study highlights the potential for significant savings that American streaming households can achieve opting for ad-based streaming services. It underlines the importance of offering diverse options to consumers who are looking for a balance between cost-effectiveness and an array of content choices.