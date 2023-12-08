Pro-Russia Propaganda Exploits Celebrities to Discredit Ukrainian President

A recent investigation NBC News and Microsoft has revealed that pro-Russia propagandists have used doctored videos of American celebrities to undermine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The videos were purchased on the platform Cameo, where users can pay celebrities to record personalized videos. These recordings were then strategically edited to create misleading propaganda.

The doctored videos have been widely circulated on Russian social media platforms since this summer. They have been repeatedly uploaded to VK, Russia’s equivalent of Facebook, and Telegram, a popular social media platform in Russia. The manipulated videos feature celebrities addressing the camera and discussing a person named “Vlad” with substance abuse issues. Text overlays falsely suggest that the celebrities are referring to President Zelenskyy.

Misleading news coverage in Russian media outlets, including state-owned agencies RIA Novosti, Sputnik, and Russia-24, further perpetuated the false notion that Hollywood celebrities were urging President Zelenskyy to seek help for substance abuse problems. However, there is no evidence to support these claims, which are part of a broader anti-Ukrainian disinformation campaign.

The propagandists’ use of celebrities highlights a vulnerability within the Cameo platform. Celebrities can earn significant sums of money recording videos for fans, but there is no mechanism in place to prevent these videos from being widely shared or manipulated. While celebrities like Elijah Wood, Priscilla Presley, and others have stated that they were unaware of the manipulations and only intended to help fans with addiction issues, the videos’ distortion has had serious consequences.

In response to the investigation, the Ukrainian president’s office emphasized that Russia has been waging an information war for years, not just against Ukraine, but against the entire world. They called for unity in the face of this threat.

Cameo has not commented on whether they are investigating the propaganda campaign. However, a spokesperson acknowledged that using the service to trick content creators violates community guidelines and stated that Cameo takes steps to remove problematic content and suspend the accounts of those involved.