Celebrities Fooled into Recording Doctored Videos in Propaganda Scheme

A recent investigation NBC News and Microsoft has uncovered a disturbing case of celebrities being tricked into recording videos that were later manipulated and used for propaganda purposes. The videos, featuring well-known figures such as Elijah Wood, Priscilla Presley, Dean Norris, Kate Flannery, John McGinley, and Shavo Odadjian, were originally purchased on the Cameo platform, where fans can pay celebrities to record personalized videos.

The doctored videos, which have since proliferated on Russian social media, were strategically edited to create a false narrative aimed at discrediting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the manipulated versions of the videos, the celebrities address the camera directly, discussing a person named “Vlad” and a substance abuse problem. Overlaid text falsely suggests that they are referring to President Zelenskyy. Other misleading elements include watermarks indicating that the videos were uploaded to the celebrities’ Instagram profiles.

Russian news outlets, including state-owned agencies RIA Novosti, Sputnik, and Russia-24, covered the manipulated videos, painting a false picture of Hollywood celebrities imploring President Zelenskyy to seek help for substance abuse. However, there is no evidence to support the claim that President Zelenskyy struggles with substance abuse, and this is a recurring theme in anti-Ukrainian disinformation campaigns.

Microsoft’s report on the propaganda effort highlights the novelty of this approach, noting that pro-Russia actors are utilizing the online information space to further their narrative. The Ukrainian President’s office responded to the investigation, stating that Russia has been waging an information war for years, not only against Ukraine but the entire world.

Representatives for the affected celebrities have expressed their distress, emphasizing that they had no intention of denigrating Ukraine or its president. They recorded the videos under the assumption that they were assisting a fan with addiction issues, without any knowledge of the propaganda scheme.

This incident also raises concerns about the vulnerability of platforms like Cameo, where celebrities can be easily exploited if they are deceived into saying things that can be taken out of context or used for malicious purposes. While Cameo’s community guidelines prohibit the use of the service to trick content creators, there is currently no mechanism in place to prevent the widespread sharing of videos once they are recorded.

It remains unknown who orchestrated the campaign that deceived the celebrities on Cameo, but this incident underscores the importance of vigilance in the face of disinformation and the need for strong measures to counter such propaganda efforts.