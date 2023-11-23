New Measures Implemented to Combat Online Child Exploitation Scheme

In a joint effort, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are taking steps to identify potential victims of an online child exploitation scheme. Originating in Suffolk County, New York, and Northwest Louisiana in 2022, the investigation aims to bring justice to those affected. The individual at the center of the probe, Stephen Andrew Cipkin, has been indicted on charges related to engaging in illicit sexual activity, production and receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and enticement of a minor.

Cipkin, who may also be known various online usernames including “sac8635,” “ArabellaC.,” “Human no-more,” “numb little bug,” “Swiffer1,” “@onlygoodguy,” and “Ur_Perfect_Daddy,” is currently presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If you or someone you know has come into contact with Cipkin or any of the aforementioned usernames while being tutored in Suffolk County, New York, or while using popular online applications such as Snapchat, Pinterest, YesIChat, Y99, or Instagram between 2020 and 2023, it is crucial to report any potential crimes to the FBI. You can reach out to the FBI via email at Cip[email protected] to provide them with any relevant information.

Taking proactive measures to combat online child exploitation, authorities are urging the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. By taking immediate action and providing crucial information, individuals can play a vital role in safeguarding potential victims and bringing offenders to justice.

For additional resources and more information on how to protect yourself and your loved ones from online scams and crimes, please visit the official FBI page on sextortion: https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/safety-resources/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/sextortion.

