Rahm Emanuel Accuses China of Coercion and Fishing Violations

U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, has criticized China for its use of coercion and alleged fishing violations near Japan. During a speech in Tokyo, Emanuel referred to China’s economic coercion as “their most persistent and pernicious tool.” He specifically highlighted China’s decision to ban seafood from Japan following the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. To support his claims, Emanuel posted pictures on social media platform X, showing Chinese boats he said were fishing for embargoed fish.

The Chinese foreign ministry responded to Emanuel’s remarks accusing him of favoring Japan’s “irresponsible” behavior regarding Fukushima. This comes after Emanuel used social media to question the whereabouts of China’s defense chief, Li Shangfu, who had missed a meeting in Vietnam. Emanuel also raised the possibility that Li was under house arrest. According to Reuters, Li has not been seen in public for over three weeks and is reportedly under investigation Chinese authorities.

Following his speech, Emanuel refrained from commenting on whether the White House had instructed him to stop his social media posts. Instead, he referred to comments made White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell, who praised Emanuel as a “superstar” and an effective U.S. representative serving with distinction. Emanuel emphasized the importance of finding China’s missing defense minister, stating, “The bigger picture, which is the more important picture, is three and a half weeks later, you and I are all standing here, and you can’t tell me where the defense minister is.”

