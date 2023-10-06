AKTU Students Form Association on Social Media to Address Grievances

A group of students from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and its affiliated colleges in Uttar Pradesh have joined forces to create the AKTU Student Association. What sets this student body apart is that it has been established and organized exclusively on social media platforms. The association aims to address the day-to-day concerns of students utilizing popular platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram.

Pawan Bhadana, a graduate of AKTU, initiated the formation of the student body to provide a platform for students to voice their grievances. He emphasized the apolitical nature of the association, as several political parties expressed interest in joining but were ultimately excluded. The primary goal of the AKTU Student Association is to advocate for the needs of students and put pressure on the university administration to address their concerns.

The association has gained significant support on social media, with other student groups joining forces for a common cause. The AKTU Students’ Union-Official and AKTU students help are two notable handles that have a substantial following. These platforms have played a crucial role in uniting students and asserting their demands, such as requesting online examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When students called for a protest march to Lucknow, the appeal received widespread support from the various student groups. Shalu Singh, a member of the AKTU Student Association, highlighted the importance of social media platforms in raising concerns when the university fails to take action.

In conclusion, the AKTU Student Association has emerged as a voice for students attending AKTU and its affiliated colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The association’s innovative use of social media platforms demonstrates its commitment to addressing students’ grievances and working towards solutions. Through unity and solidarity, students are mobilizing to secure their rights within the university system.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times