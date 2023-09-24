UP Police Warns Against Job Scams on Social Media

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police has issued a warning to the public regarding fraudulent job offers circulating on social media platforms. This advisory follows the reporting of over 50 cases related to click farm fraud, with many more going unreported. The UP Police cyber cell aims to educate netizens about this scam and caution them against falling into the trap of lucrative job offers.

Victims of the scam have suffered substantial financial losses, with an estimated total of Rs 17 crore in damages so far. In a click farm scam, individuals are hired to provide positive online ratings for various products and services. Unfortunately, scammers have exploited this type of work for their own fraudulent purposes.

The modus operandi of these scammers involves contacting potential victims through messaging apps such as Telegram and WhatsApp. They entice users with promises of part-time work that can earn them up to Rs 5,000 per day. Once users accept the offer, they are added to a Telegram channel operated the task manager, who then assigns them specific tasks.

In this case, victims are instructed to like certain YouTube videos and send a screenshot of their activity to the manager. These scammers benefit from the increased engagement on these videos, often manipulating numbers and statistics for personal gain.

It is crucial for social media users to remain vigilant and wary of such job offers, particularly those promising excessive earnings with minimal effort. Users should be cautious when sharing personal information or engaging in activities requested unknown individuals or organizations on the internet.

By raising awareness about this scam, the UP Police is taking steps to protect the public from falling victim to these fraudulent job offers. It is important for individuals to report any suspicious activity to the proper authorities to prevent further losses and ensure that scammers are brought to justice.

