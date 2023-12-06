Uttar Pradesh Government Collaborates with Social Media Influencers to Promote Ayodhya and Lord Ram

The Uttar Pradesh government in India has recently partnered with well-known social media influencers to generate buzz around the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The government’s cultural department has allocated a budget of ₹25 lakhs to engage influencers on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to promote stories related to the temple’s construction, development of Ayodhya, and the life of Lord Ram.

This initiative aims to reach out to a wider audience and create excitement leading up to the consecration ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on January 22nd. Influencers with a substantial presence on social media have already been approached for collaboration, ensuring a diverse range of voices and perspectives are involved in the promotion.

In addition to leveraging social media, the Tourism and Culture department is also producing documentary films that highlight various events from the Ramayana. These films will shed light on the rich cultural and historical significance of Ayodhya and Lord Ram, further captivating the audience’s attention.

To enhance the overall experience, several events have been planned leading up to the consecration ceremony. The release of books authored writers focusing on the life and philosophy of Lord Ram will give readers a deeper understanding of his spiritual teachings. Furthermore, albums featuring devotional singers from both India and abroad will add a melodious touch to the celebrations.

Through this collaborative effort between the Uttar Pradesh government and social media influencers, the aim is to popularize Ayodhya’s rich cultural heritage and the significance of Lord Ram. By utilizing various mediums, from social media platforms to documentary films and literary works, the government hopes to engage a wider audience and foster a sense of excitement for the upcoming consecration ceremony.