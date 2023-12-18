Graduate Students at University of Rochester Seek Union for Fair Wages and Healthcare

Graduate students at the University of Rochester are calling for the formation of a union in order to advocate for fair wages and comprehensive healthcare. With approximately 1,500 students in support of this initiative, they are determined to have their voices heard.

According to the graduate students, unionization is the most effective approach to ensure that the university administration addresses their concerns in a timely manner. They believe that this is necessary for them to afford a decent standard of living and continue conducting research that contributes to the university’s success.

Justin Grossman, a graduate student in the History Department, became president of the Graduate Student Association, recognizing the need for change. The stipends for graduate students in the history department have not been raised permanently since 2011. While they received a one-time increase of $2,000, bringing their annual income to $22,000, many students argue that it is still insufficient.

Grossman, who works as a teaching assistant, points out that the cheapest graduate student housing at the University of Rochester costs $726 per month. If he were to live there, he would spend 40% of his monthly income solely on rent. He highlights that many graduate students have families to support and, in some cases, work second jobs to make ends meet.

Paul Clark, a labor expert, explains that this issue is not unique to the University of Rochester. Graduate students across the country often find themselves in similar situations – doing low-level work, being underpaid, and lacking proper benefits such as healthcare. Clark believes that universities take advantage of the students’ aspirations to obtain a Ph.D., making them more vulnerable to exploitation.

The University of Rochester has not provided any comment on this matter at this time.

Graduate Students Seek Unionization for Improved Conditions at University of Rochester