University of Manitoba Suspends Nursing Student for Social Media Posts

The University of Manitoba has taken disciplinary action against a nursing student for posting content on social media that has been deemed antisemitic. Arij Al Khafagi, a 25-year-old nursing student at the university, received a suspension for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year following her posts condemning the Israeli government.

Al Khafagi, who is an active member of her campus community and holds leadership positions in various student associations, took to Instagram to denounce Israel’s actions in its conflict with Palestine. She expressed solidarity with the Arabic community and condemned the retaliatory violence in Gaza.

In her posts, Al Khafagi shared a controversial cartoon equating the Israeli military’s actions to those of Nazis during World War II. She also reposted a video highlighting the devastating consequences of the conflict and critiqued supporters of Israel for endorsing a government responsible for mass destruction and the killing of Palestinian civilians.

After receiving several complaints, the university’s College of Nursing summoned Al Khafagi for a meeting to address her social media activity. The nursing student was distressed the possibility of being expelled from the program and experienced a panic attack following the meeting.

Following a subsequent meeting with university officials, Al Khafagi learned of her suspension from in-person courses and clinical work, effective immediately.

The University of Manitoba has not disclosed details of the disciplinary case due to privacy obligations. Al Khafagi has chosen to appeal the suspension through the university’s internal disciplinary process with the assistance of legal counsel.

