University of Minnesota Dance Team’s Viral Success on Social Media

Summary: The University of Minnesota Dance Team has gained significant attention and millions of views on social media platforms due to their impressive performances during the recent competition in Orlando, Florida. The team’s jazz routine, performed to the song “Dream On” Aerosmith, has been widely shared and praised. Despite the online fame, the dancers and their coach remain focused on the competition. The team’s photographer, Cobey Rouse, hopes that the viral videos will help bring recognition to competitive dance as a NCAA-sanctioned sport.

The University of Minnesota Dance Team has taken the internet storm with their outstanding performances at a recent college dance competition. Videos of their routines, particularly their jazz routine set to Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” have garnered millions of views and shares on TikTok and other social media platforms. The team’s success has even made them one of the top Google searches in Minnesota.

Senior dancer Grace Kisch expressed her excitement, stating that it was the best performance she has ever been a part of. However, both Kisch and the team’s head coach, Amanda Gaines, remain focused on the competition rather than the online attention. They were pleasantly surprised the extent of the viral fame but continue to prioritize their commitment to the sport.

The team photographer, Cobey Rouse, has played a significant role in the online popularity of the University of Minnesota Dance Team. Rouse’s videos showcasing their talent have received hundreds of thousands of views, with the jazz routine clips alone amassing over 1.5 million views. Rouse hopes that these videos will help shed light on the immense skill and dedication of college dance athletes. His ultimate goal is to see competitive dance become a NCAA-sanctioned sport, allowing dancers to be eligible for scholarships.

Despite their viral success and numerous national titles, competitive dance is not currently recognized as an NCAA sport. While the University of Minnesota Dance Team secured 2nd place in Division 1A jazz at the UDA National Championship, they took home 1st place in Division 1A Pom. The team’s legacy and dedication deserve recognition and support as they continue to excel in their performances.