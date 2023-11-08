New Perspective on Michigan Star Running Back Blake Corum’s Connection to Former Staff Member

Michigan star running back Blake Corum finds himself at the center of attention after his alleged connection to former staff member Connor Stalions came to light. However, Corum vehemently denies any business relationship with Stalions, as revealed records from the Wyoming Secretary of State.

Corum, along with Stalions and Connor O’Dea, were listed as organizers of a limited liability corporation called BC2 Housing LLC. The LLC, which is registered in Wyoming but based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, purportedly listed the home address of Stalions, who purchased the property in March 2022.

While Stalions is currently under investigation the NCAA for suspected illegal off-campus scouting and signal-stealing, Corum claims to have only recently become aware of the LLC listing. Expressing surprise at the inclusion of his name, Corum has already sought legal assistance to rectify the situation promptly.

Corum’s assertion that he has no businesses or associations with Stalions adds a twist to the unfolding narrative, challenging the initial assumptions made both the media and the public. It raises questions about the accuracy of the records and the true nature of the relationship between the two individuals.

As investigations continue, it’s important to approach the situation with caution. A single piece of evidence, such as the LLC listing, should not be the sole determinant of Corum’s involvement. This unexpected turn of events serves as a reminder that the full story is often more nuanced than it first appears.

