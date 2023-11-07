New Regulation Aims to Ensure Accountability for Streaming Services

The U.K. government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is taking steps to present the Media Bill to Parliament during the new legislative period. The bill aims to regulate streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, in a manner similar to traditional TV networks, according to King Charles III’s recent King’s Speech.

The proposed Media Bill would require streaming services to adhere to a code of conduct set the media regulator Ofcom. Failure to comply with these rules could result in fines of up to £250,000 ($308,000) or even restrictions on operations in the U.K. This move is intended to protect consumers and ensure that streaming platforms maintain a certain standard, particularly when it comes to the content’s potential harm to viewers.

While the government had previously outlined some aspects of the bill in a white paper presented former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022, the specific regulations have since evolved. The goal is to create a level playing field between traditional broadcasters and streaming services, giving prominence to the diverse range of content offered both.

It is worth noting that streamers have expressed concerns that these regulations may limit their creative freedom and impact their decision-making process for new commissions. Netflix, for example, has already indicated that it may remove certain films and TV series from its U.K. service to avoid potential violations of the upcoming regulations.

Public service broadcasters, such as ITV and Sky, have voiced their support for the Media Bill. They believe that it will protect their investment in British content and ensure that their shows are easily discoverable on all major TV platforms and devices. The inclusion of this bill in the King’s Speech is seen as a positive step towards securing a sustainable future for public service broadcasters in the ever-changing media landscape.

Additionally, the King’s Speech mentioned plans to roll back a law that held newspapers responsible for legal costs in libel cases, regardless of the outcome. This move aims to address concerns about press regulation and potential financial burdens placed on news organizations.

Overall, the Media Bill represents the government’s commitment to fostering accountability within the streaming industry while creating a balanced environment for all content providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the Media Bill proposed in the U.K.?

The Media Bill aims to regulate streaming services enforcing a code of conduct and holding them accountable for harmful content.

What penalties do streaming services face if they fail to comply with the Media Bill?

Streaming services could face fines of up to £250,000 ($308,000) or potential restrictions on their operations within the U.K.

Why are streamers concerned about regulation?

Some streaming services are worried that regulations may limit their creative freedom and influence which content they can commission.

Why do traditional broadcasters support the Media Bill?

Traditional broadcasters believe that the bill will create a level playing field and ensure prominence for their content alongside streaming services.

What other changes were mentioned in the King’s Speech?

The King’s Speech also highlighted plans to roll back a law that made newspapers responsible for legal costs in libel cases, regardless of the outcome.