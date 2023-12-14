UK Government Examines Restrictions on Social Media Access for Children

The UK government is reportedly considering measures to restrict social media access for children under the age of 16. While the discussions are at an early stage and no final decision has been made, the government plans to initiate a consultation in January to gather evidence on the potential harm faced children on social media platforms. The aim is to explore ways to protect children and identify effective solutions.

While a complete ban on social media for children is one option being discussed, it is unlikely to be included in the final plan. However, alternative measures such as improved parental controls or stricter age verification protocols have not been ruled out.

The introduction of such restrictions follows the passing of the Online Safety Act in the UK, which holds companies accountable for protecting users, particularly children, on the internet. The act includes provisions for age verification obligations, placing the responsibility on companies offering user-to-user services.

In addition to these discussions, the National Crime Agency has issued a warning to British parents about allowing their children on Facebook. Concerns have been raised about the safety of children due to Meta Platform Inc’s decision to introduce encrypted messaging. The schools minister, Damian Hinds, has urged Meta to reconsider this decision, emphasizing the importance of being able to intercept and investigate cases of child abuse.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is scheduled to attend a political party convention in Rome, along with Elon Musk. While the two recently shared a stage at a UK AI safety summit, there are no plans for a formal meeting between the prime minister and the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter.

The government’s efforts to restrict social media access for children reflects a growing concern for the well-being and safety of young individuals online. By exploring different strategies, the UK government aims to strike a balance between protecting children and ensuring online freedoms.