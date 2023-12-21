Police Arrest U-Haul Truck Driver Following Collision Reports in Toronto

A U-Haul truck driver has been apprehended the Toronto Police after responding to reports of a person with a gun. The driver was arrested near Church and Carlton streets, following a pursuit assisted a police helicopter. This comes after the truck was suspected of colliding with multiple vehicles in both Toronto and Durham Region.

Photos of the arrest scene depict a police vehicle pressed against the side of the truck, which clearly displays damage. Additionally, a Beck taxi can be seen with damage to its rear end.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and it remains uncertain whether any individuals sustained injuries as a result of the collisions.

For the purpose of the investigation, the police have temporarily closed off Carlton Street between Church and Mutual streets. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.

As this is a developing story, more information is expected to be released in due course. We will provide further updates as they become available.