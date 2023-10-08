Tzadik Records Breaks Silence in the Streaming Age: Widening Access to Avant-Garde Music

John Zorn’s Tzadik Records, a renowned label in the avant-garde and experimental music scene, has made a significant move in the streaming age. Breaking its silence, Tzadik Records is now offering over 800 record releases for streaming and download purchase. This step not only ensures the preservation of the label’s artistic integrity but also opens the door to a wider audience, allowing music enthusiasts from around the world to experience the groundbreaking work of its artists.

Since its founding John Zorn in 1995, Tzadik Records has staunchly dedicated itself to avant-garde and experimental music. It has served as a platform for contemporary musicians and composers whose work defies conventional music genres and channels. With its commitment to artistic purity, the label has attracted musicians from diverse backgrounds and genres, providing them with a haven to express their unique artistic vision.

John Zorn himself is renowned for his versatility and diversity. Drawing inspiration from art, literature, film, philosophy, and mysticism, Zorn has established himself as an aesthetic philosopher. Moreover, he tirelessly advocates for experimental music, film, art, and poetry, organizing festivals, concerts, and creating opportunities for other artists.

This recent development marks a milestone for Tzadik Records, enabling a wider audience to access its eclectic catalog. Previously, physical copies or limited downloads were the only means to experience the label’s diverse range of music, spanning from classical avant-garde compositions to popular idioms. Now, fans and enthusiasts can explore Tzadik’s avant-garde universe through streaming platforms like Qobuz.

Tzadik Records’ foray into the world of streaming not only fulfills the long-awaited wishes of its followers but also upholds its core principle of preserving the artists’ vision. By embracing the streaming age, Tzadik Records ensures that the avant-garde and experimental music it represents can be heard, appreciated, and shared a global audience.

