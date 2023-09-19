Tyson Fury Slams His Netflix Reality Show

Tyson Fury, the heavyweight champion, has expressed his dissatisfaction with his hit Netflix reality show, “At Home With The Furys,” labeling it as ‘bullshit.’ The show offers viewers a glimpse into Fury’s life outside the boxing ring, focusing on his family and retirement. However, Fury criticized the crew for not capturing the full reality of his daily life.

Fury’s objections to the show stemmed from his desire for complete transparency. He stated that he wanted the crew to film mundane activities such as using the bathroom or taking a shower, but they refused. Additionally, the show disclosed the location of his family home, but Fury seemed unconcerned about potential trespassers or overzealous fans.

During an interview on Capital XTRA Breakfast, Fury admitted to considering terminating the contract he signed with Netflix and consulting with lawyers regarding his options. He expressed regret for participating in the show and questioned the decision to do it again.

“At Home With The Furys” has attracted substantial attention and popularity since its release on Netflix. Despite its success, Fury’s criticisms highlight his frustration with the limitations placed on the show’s content and his desire for a more candid portrayal of his life outside the ring.

