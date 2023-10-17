Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” Returns with Season 5

The popular political drama series, Tyler Perry’s “The Oval,” is set to return with its new season on Tuesday, October 17th at 9 p.m. ET on BET. Titled “Turning Tables,” the latest episode delves into Victoria’s new plan when her husband, Hunter, finds himself in a dangerous situation. Additionally, Bobby becomes the target of Priscilla’s anger, which is directed at Sam.

If you’re looking to stream “The Oval” for free, you can do so through various live-streaming services. Philo, fuboTV, and Sling all offer free trials, allowing you to catch the newest episodes without any cost. The show airs on BET, and it can be easily found on popular platforms such as Verizon Fios, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

In “The Oval,” Tyler Perry presents a politically-charged drama that revolves around the intriguing lives of U.S. President Hunter Franklin and First Lady Victoria Franklin. Despite their public image, portraying a perfect facade to the world, they engage in scandalous and morally questionable behavior behind closed doors. Their children, Gayle and Jason, bring their own share of volatility and excess to the Executive Residence. The series also sheds light on the intertwining lives of White House staff members who are caught in the web of the first family’s antics.

Head butler Richard Hallsen, an ex-serviceman, finds himself challenged the rampant greed and corruption he witnesses and struggles to maintain his integrity. Tyler Perry pushes the boundaries of the political genre in “The Oval,” infusing it with scandal, sex, depravity, and betrayal on an unprecedented level.

