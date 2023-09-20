“Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” Season 4 Episode 14: Lights, Camera, Act Son

In the upcoming episode of “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living,” titled “Lights, Camera, Act Son,” Mr. Brown and Efe team up for a secret project to film a reality show featuring the unsuspecting residents of Pleasant Days. Meanwhile, Philip takes on a part-time job at a fast-food restaurant but begins to reconsider his decision.

The episode will air on Wednesday, September 20 at 9 p.m. ET on BET. If you don’t have access to a television, you can stream “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” for free on various platforms such as Philo, fuboTV, Sling, and DirecTV Stream. Additionally, if you have a cable subscription that includes BET, you can also watch the show on BET.com.

“Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” follows the story of Jeremy, who moves to the backwoods of Georgia after losing his job to help his eccentric grandfather manage a dilapidated home for the elderly. The show showcases the humorous and sometimes chaotic situations that arise in the assisted living facility.

To stream the show on Philo, a live TV streaming service, you can take advantage of their free trial offer, which lasts for seven days. Philo offers a range of entertainment channels like MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. With a subscription fee of $25 per month, users can enjoy over 60 channels and have access to unlimited DVR.

Don’t miss out on this exciting episode of “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” as the residents of Pleasant Days become unwitting participants in a reality show, and Philip questions his new job at the fast-food eatery. Tune in on Wednesday, September 20 at 9 p.m. ET on BET or stream it on Philo for an entertaining evening.

Definitions:

“Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” – A television sitcom created Tyler Perry, depicting the story of Jeremy helping his eccentric grandfather manage an assisted living facility.

Philo – A live TV streaming service offering various entertainment channels.

BET – A cable and satellite television channel focusing on African-American culture and entertainment.

Sources:

– https://www.bet.com/

– https://try.philo.com/