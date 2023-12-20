Gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins to Host Exciting New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

It’s time to get your game on this New Year’s Eve with the highly anticipated event, “Ninja’s NYE.” Hosted popular gamer and social media star Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, this unique live entertainment experience is set to captivate a new generation of digitally native audience members.

Joining Ninja on this epic endeavor are special guest stars TimTheTattman, SypherPK, DrLupo, BasicallyIDoWrk, and LEGIQN. Together, they will lead viewers on an exhilarating journey that includes a Fortnite tournament, classic games like pong and marbles, as well as many more surprises along the way. With exclusive giveaways and prizes, including $100 Domino’s gift cards, gaming equipment, and Ninja merchandise, fans are in for a treat.

One of the highlights of the evening will be a special live episode of Ninja’s podcast, “AFK w/ Ninja,” recorded during the NYE extravaganza. This exclusive addition promises to provide even more entertainment and insights for eager viewers.

The event has gained significant support, with Domino’s Pizza as the proud sponsor of Ninja’s inaugural New Year’s Eve special. Domino’s Chief Brand Officer, Kate Trumbull, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “We know that Ninja has an engaged community of gamers and fans around the world. What better way to ring in the New Year than with giveaways and special discounts on great pizzas for this exciting live event!”

GameSquare, where Blevins serves as Chief Innovation Officer, is also backing the event. GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna believes that “Ninja’s NYE” marks a significant shift in holiday traditions as the younger generation’s entertainment preferences continue to evolve.

Don’t miss out on this groundbreaking event! “Ninja’s NYE” will be streamed across Blevins’ Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels starting at 6 p.m. CT on December 31st. Get ready for a night full of gaming, surprises, and a one-of-a-kind experience that will shape the future of digital entertainment.