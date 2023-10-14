How to Do Tyla’s Viral TikTok “Water” Dance Challenge

Tyla, the South African singer, has gained fame on TikTok for her catchy song “Water” and the dance challenge associated with it. The song is a mix of pop, R&B, Afrobeats, and amapiano, making it a hit among TikTok users. The dance challenge, dubbed the #TylaWaterChallenge or #WaterDanceChallenge, has attracted nearly 500 million views on the platform.

To participate in Tyla’s TikTok “Water” dance challenge, all you need is rhythm. Tyla herself provided a step-by-step tutorial during her visit to Capital, a radio station in the UK. Here’s how you can do the dance:

1. Move your waist with a gallop motion.

2. Raise both of your arms up and then wipe your forehead as if you’re sweating.

3. Hop on your dominant foot with the flair of a South African dancer.

4. And finally, shake your bum!

The key to the dance challenge is to have fun and not worry about being perfect. Many TikTokers have shared their attempts at the challenge, laughing at their poor coordination and enjoying themselves. So don’t hesitate to show off your moves and join the trend!

Tyla’s TikTok “Water” dance challenge has become a viral sensation, with users across the globe attempting to recreate her mesmerizing moves. Whether you’re an experienced dancer or just someone looking to have a good time, this challenge offers a fun way to engage with the popular song and connect with the TikTok community.

