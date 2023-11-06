New South African Artist Tyla Takes Social Media Storm with Debut Single

A recent study conducted NetInfluencer has revealed the incredible rise of emerging South African artist Tyla on social media platforms. Since the release of her debut single, “Water,” Tyla has garnered a massive following of over one million Instagram users, further solidifying her presence in the music industry.

Following the track’s launch on July 28th, Tyla experienced an unprecedented surge of 1.5 million new Instagram followers within a short period. This exponential growth can be attributed to the viral TikTok dance challenge associated with “Water,” which attracted an astonishing 600,000 new Instagram followers and 200,000 TikTok followers within the first month alone.

Tyla’s TikTok account, @Tyla_, also experienced significant growth, with an impressive 3.8 million new followers since August. This surge in her social media following has resulted in an estimated earning potential of $11,800 per post, showcasing the influence and popularity she has gained.

Moreover, Tyla’s success was further amplified when “Water” entered the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart in October. This achievement led to a surge of 865,000 followers on Instagram, with the artist now boasting an impressive 2.3 million followers overall, increasing an average of 30,000 followers daily.

With such a substantial following, Tyla’s estimated earnings per sponsored Instagram post have skyrocketed to approximately $5,860. This impressive figure is based on her significant follower count and an exceptional 16.19% engagement rate.

Notably, Tyla has managed to catch the attention of prominent celebrities, including Naomi Campbell, Drake, and Chance the Rapper, who now follow her on Instagram.

“Water” has undoubtedly solidified its status as one of the most popular songs on TikTok in the last 30 days, with over 117 million Spotify plays. This level of streaming success has the potential to generate an estimated income of nearly $471,000 for the artist.

As the youngest South African artist in over 50 years to grace the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, Tyla has made history and demonstrated the power of social media platforms in propelling emerging talent into the global spotlight. It remains to be seen what remarkable achievements Tyla will accomplish next as she continues to build on her rising fame.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How did Tyla gain such a significant following on social media?

Tyla’s rise in popularity can be attributed to the viral TikTok dance challenge associated with her debut single, “Water.” This challenge attracted a large number of users, resulting in a surge of followers on both Instagram and TikTok.

2. How much does Tyla earn per sponsored Instagram post?

Tyla’s estimated earnings per sponsored Instagram post currently stand at around $5,860. This figure is based on her substantial follower count and impressive engagement rate.

3. Which celebrities follow Tyla on Instagram?

Tyla has managed to capture the attention of several prominent celebrities, including Naomi Campbell, Drake, and Chance the Rapper, who now follow her on Instagram.