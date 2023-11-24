Tyga’s Double Birthday Bash: A Star-Studded Extravaganza

Tyga, the renowned rapper, spared no expense in celebrating his 34th birthday with not one, but two extravagant parties. The festivities kicked off in Las Vegas at Spearmint Rhino after the Formula 1 Grand Prix, where a host of celebrity guests joined Tyga in a night of revelry. The star-studded soirée saw the likes of Saweetie, Future, Odell Beckham Jr., French Montana, Lil Baby, and the legendary Lil Wayne. As the night unfolded, the sumptuous venue turned into a cascading sea of money as Tyga and his entourage found themselves “throwing money at strippers.”

But the celebration did not end there. Tyga’s birthday extravaganza continued the next night at a stunning house in West Hollywood. Produced WTB Agency, the Studio 34-themed celebration attracted a plethora of prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Leonardo DiCaprio, Bryson Tiller, Kathryn Newton, Sabrina Claudio, Chris Brown, Kaytranada, Saweetie, 310Babii, and DDG were just a few among the star-studded cast. The luxurious house provided the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable night, with guests taking turns on the microphone and delivering captivating performances.

Tyga himself took to Instagram to share snapshots from his milestone birthday. In one post, he playfully apologized for his behavior over the next 48 hours, hinting at the wild and exuberant nature of the festivities. Another post showcased Tyga, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and more, accompanied the caption, “Did my big one yeeeeah.” The reaction from fans poured in, with one follower noting Lil Wayne’s contagious enjoyment, and another applauding the rapper for his epic birthday celebration.

