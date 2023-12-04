Exploring the Digital Universe: An Introspective Journey with twst

Entering the hyperreal world of digitally mediated connections, twst’s new release takes listeners on a captivating exploration of what it means to grow up online. Blending ethereal pop music with a virtual spin, the Welsh artist delves into the heart of internet existence in her latest EP, TWST0002 (Off-World). In five shimmering tracks, twst navigates the depths of online spaces, uncovering the intrinsic humanity within and blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.

Each song in TWST0002 (Off-World) offers a personal insight into the enigmatic realm of the internet. From the drum-and-bass-infused title track “Off-World” to the anthemic “Upgrade,” where twst yearns for a cybernetic identity upgrade, the artist invites listeners to join her in a journey through otherworldly spaces.

“The essence of the EP lies in navigating these tech spaces while discovering the core human emotions that reside within them,” twst explains. “It’s an exploration of the tension between reality and fantasy, where the boundaries between the two become blurred.”

As an artist, twst recognizes the immense power and potential of the internet for personal expression and exploration. “The internet is a space of infinite possibilities,” she remarks. “It has the ability to create movements, shape perceptions of art, politics, media, and relationships, and foster a sense of community. For me, finding a sense of belonging online has been essential to my happiness and growth.”

To celebrate the release of TWST0002 (Off-World), twst shares some of her favorite online obsessions. From Kate Bush’s hauntingly beautiful and relatable “Watching You Without Me” that transcends reality to the joyful experiments and honky-tonk music of Dr. Parker Edmonson, twst’s internet interests span across various realms. She also expresses fascination with subcultures on TikTok, such as psychic Stephanie, who connects with late famous figures, and Elijah’s inspiring Instagram page that offers guidance for unsigned artists.

TWST0002 (Off-World) is a glimpse into the intricate and multifaceted world of twst’s digital universe. It invites listeners to explore the realms of possibility and to reflect on their own relationship with the internet and its impact on their lives.

