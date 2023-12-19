Minnesota Timberwolves Guard Anthony Edwards Addresses Controversial Comments

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has responded to the recent controversy surrounding comments he made to a woman, which appeared to suggest that she should get an abortion. In a statement released on his social media account, Edwards expressed regret for his words and clarified his stance on the issue.

“I deeply regret the comments I made in the heat of the moment. They do not reflect who I am as a person, and they certainly do not align with my beliefs or the values I hold dear,” Edwards wrote. “I firmly believe that every woman should have the right to make decisions about her own body, and I apologize for any hurt or offense caused my insensitive remarks.”

The controversy arose after leaked text messages surfaced, allegedly showing a conversation between Edwards and a woman. The messages included a photo of a positive pregnancy test, to which Edwards responded with “hell nawl can’t do dis” and “Get an abortion lol.” The conversation also revealed a wire transfer of $100,000, with messages indicating financial support.

While Edwards refrained from discussing his personal matters further, he emphasized that he is handling them privately. Additionally, he expressed his commitment to growth and learning from this experience.

“Moving forward, I will do my best to educate myself and become a better advocate for women’s rights and reproductive health,” Edwards stated. “I appreciate the support I have received from my teammates, coaches, and the Timberwolves organization during this time.”

As the Timberwolves prepare for their upcoming game against the Miami Heat, Edwards hopes to shift the focus back to basketball. With this incident serving as a reminder of the importance of responsible communication, he aims to use it as an opportunity for personal growth and reflection.