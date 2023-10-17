Living and Teaching in China: A New Adventure

In a bold move, at the age of 50, I decided to leave my comfortable life in North Carolina and embark on a new adventure teaching at an international boarding school in Shenzhen, China. Although I had always dreamed of living overseas, China was not initially on my list of desired destinations. Nevertheless, I took the opportunity and signed a two-year contract, leaving my family behind with the promise to return for the summer.

Upon arrival in China, I was immediately struck the stark contrast from my familiar surroundings. The language barrier, lack of Google, and unfamiliar apps in Chinese made me feel both terrified and thrilled at the same time. As a teacher of English Literature and Composition, I was tasked with instructing Chinese students who were preparing to study abroad. The students were highly motivated, and although there were abiding cultural differences to navigate, discipline issues were minor.

Despite the challenges, I quickly found joy in teaching and was promoted to Chair of the World Languages Department after my first two years. I also took over the school’s writing center, further expanding my responsibilities and impact on the students.

When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, I was vacationing in Southeast Asia and had to make a difficult decision. While many expats chose to leave China due to the strict epidemic control measures, I decided to stay and renew my teaching contract. This meant that I would be separated from my family in the U.S. for more than three years.

Living in Shenzhen, a Tier One city, has its financial challenges, but I have found ways to manage. The cost of living is lower for me as I live in a less expensive area away from the city center. My employer provides a monthly housing allowance that covers most of my rent and utilities. Additionally, I have access to excellent healthcare, including comprehensive health insurance with zero copayments for inpatient care.

My experience in China has been enriching both professionally and personally. I have had the opportunity to explore different provinces, experience the vibrant culture, and indulge in delicious Chinese cuisine. While there are sacrifices and challenges, the rewards of living and teaching in China have far outweighed them, making it a truly unforgettable adventure.

Sources:

– None, personal experience of the author.