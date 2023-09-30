TXT Teases Fans with Concept Photos for Upcoming Album “The Name Chapter: FREEFALL”

TXT, also known as Tomorrow X Together, is getting fans excited for their upcoming album release, “The Name Chapter: FREEFALL,” which is set to come out on October 13. In the days leading up to the release, the group has been sharing teaser images and videos, giving fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the new album.

The concept photos released TXT are receiving a lot of attention for their stunning visuals. The pictures showcase a perfect blend of grunge and beauty, a style that TXT is well-known for. But what makes these photos even more interesting is the presence of a four-legged friend. The furry companion adds a fierce touch to the group’s aesthetic, making the concept photos even more captivating.

Yeonjun, one of the members of TXT, recently shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from their “MELANCHOLY” photoshoot on his personal Instagram account. In these pictures, he can be seen posing with the furry friend that appeared in the teaser images. Yeonjun captioned the post “two wolves,” referring to both himself and the canine beside him. Fans couldn’t help but gush over Yeonjun’s visuals and express their excitement for the upcoming album.

The presence of the wolf in the concept photos and behind-the-scenes pictures has sparked discussions among fans. Some fans compared it to Soobin’s previous reference to wolves, while others simply admired the unique and cool concept. TXT has always been known for their innovative and creative concepts, and these new concept photos only add to the anticipation for “The Name Chapter: FREEFALL.”

With their unique visuals and creative concepts, TXT never fails to impress their fans. “The Name Chapter: FREEFALL” is sure to be another exciting chapter in their musical journey, and fans can’t wait to see what else TXT has in store for them.

