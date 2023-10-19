WhatsApp Update Allows for Two Accounts on One Phone

WhatsApp is rolling out an update that will allow users to have two accounts on one phone. This update is a significant advancement for the encrypted chat app, which previously only allowed one account per device. The new feature will enable users to switch between accounts, such as work and personal, without the need to log out each time or carry multiple phones.

To set up a second account, users will need a second phone number and SIM card or a phone that supports multi-SIM or eSIM. By opening the WhatsApp settings, clicking on the arrow next to their name, and selecting “Add account,” users can easily set up the second account. Each account has its own privacy and notification settings, allowing for personalization and control.

This update is part of a series of improvements WhatsApp has been making to its platform. Earlier this year, iPhone users gained the ability to use one WhatsApp account across multiple devices. Additionally, a native Mac app was introduced, replacing the need for a web wrapper, and a beta version of an iPad app followed suit.

While this update brings convenience to many users, there is a catch. Both SIMs need to be active on the phone to take advantage of the new feature. If users do not have both SIMs on the same phone, they will still need to use the workaround of using the main WhatsApp app for one account and the WA Business app for the other.

The rollout of new WhatsApp features can sometimes take time to reach all devices, so users should keep an eye out for it in the coming days and weeks. With this update, WhatsApp is further enhancing its user experience and providing greater flexibility for individuals who manage multiple accounts.

