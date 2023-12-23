Gas Station in Encino Sells Two Winning Mega Millions Tickets Worth $395 Million

In a surprising turn of events, two lucky individuals struck gold when they purchased Mega Millions tickets at a Chevron gas station in Encino, Los Angeles. California Lottery officials revealed that both tickets were sold at the same location on Ventura Boulevard, near the intersection with Lindley Avenue.

The winning numbers drawn on Friday night were 21, 26, 53, 66, 70, and the gold Mega Ball was 13. Amazingly, both tickets had all six numbers, entitling the winners to a whopping $395 million jackpot. The prize money will be split evenly between the two lucky individuals, resulting in a total of $197.5 million each.

Winners have the option to receive the prize in installments over a period of time or as a lump sum cash payment. In this case, the winners can choose to receive $94.3 million before taxes. Regardless of how they choose to receive their winnings, this life-changing amount of money is sure to bring new opportunities and financial security.

As for the lottery enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the next Mega Millions draw, the jackpot has reset to $20 million for the upcoming Tuesday drawing. Though significantly smaller than the recent $395 million prize, it still offers a chance for someone to become an instant millionaire.

This incredible stroke of luck for the winners serves as a reminder that anything is possible. Whether it’s two individuals purchasing tickets at the same gas station or someone else taking home the next Mega Millions jackpot, dreams can come true with every draw.