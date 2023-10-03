Streaming Services Increasing Subscription Fees for Ad-Free Options

Today, streaming services Discovery+ and Netflix announced that they are raising subscription fees for their ad-free options. Discovery+, owned Warner Bros. Discovery, will be increasing the price of its ad-free plan $2, making it $8.99 per month in the U.S. and Canada. Existing users will see this change reflected in their next billing cycle on or after November 2. The price hike is said to help Discovery+ continue providing a wide range of content in various genres.

Meanwhile, Netflix is also considering raising the price of its ad-free Standard and Premium subscriptions in the U.S. The Standard plan is currently priced at $15.49 per month, while the Premium plan costs $19.99 per month. The Wall Street Journal reports that these price increases could come into effect after the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes. This strike has been ongoing for over 2.5 months.

It should be noted that both Discovery+ and Netflix have experienced significant growth in their subscriber numbers. Warner Bros. Discovery reported having 95.8 million subscribers across HBO, Max, and Discovery+ for the second quarter. Netflix, on the other hand, had a total of 238.39 million subscribers in the same period. These increases in subscription fees may be aimed at maintaining and improving the quality of content offered these platforms.

While Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix have seen slight decreases in their stock prices today, both companies have shown overall growth since the beginning of the year. It remains to be seen how subscribers will react to these price hikes and whether they will affect the continued growth of these streaming services.

