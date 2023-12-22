Crackdown on Auto Theft: Recovered Vehicles and Investigation Launched

In recent developments, law enforcement in Crisp County, Georgia, has made significant progress in cracking down on auto theft in the area. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) successfully recovered two stolen vehicles and is now launching an investigation into the incidents.

Late last night, a patrol officer from the CCSO attempted to stop a silver Honda Pilot in the city limits of Cordele. However, the three individuals inside the vehicle, wearing hoodies, chose to flee on foot after a brief chase. Although the vehicle continued to roll and collided with a tree on W 19th Ave, the suspects managed to escape. Upon inspecting the abandoned vehicle, deputies discovered a backpack, a firearm, two magazines, and two cell phones left behind. Further investigation revealed that the Honda Pilot had been stolen without the owner’s knowledge.

Shortly after this incident, the Crisp County E-911 dispatched the Cordele Police Department (CPD) regarding another stolen vehicle. Deputies located the unoccupied vehicle in the 27th alley and promptly informed the CPD. The CCSO and CPD are now jointly investigating these incidents and are actively searching for leads.

To prevent further thefts, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is cautioning citizens to take precautions like removing valuables and locking their vehicles. They also emphasize the importance of communication and cooperation with law enforcement and neighbors in reporting any suspicious activities. Additionally, citizens are encouraged to review any surveillance footage from their property and promptly share any relevant information with the authorities.

Law enforcement authorities in Crisp County are urging the public to follow the “See Something Say Something” approach to help combat crime. They have provided multiple channels for reporting suspicious activities, including a tip hotline (CALL/TEXT) at (229) 322-8891, an online tip submission portal at https://crispcountysheriff.com/crime-stopper, or simply calling 9-1-1. In an effort to protect the identities of individuals, reporters can remain anonymous when providing information.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring the safety of the community and is determined to bring those responsible for these auto thefts to justice. With the support and collaboration of the public, they hope to deter criminal activity and maintain peace in the area.