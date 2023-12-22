Beautiful Bond between Senior Shelter Dogs Captures Hearts on TikTok

An adorable moment between two senior shelter dogs has captured the hearts of viewers on TikTok. Ciroc and Hershey, two Chihuahuas residing at House With A Heart senior animal rescue in Maryland, developed a special bond after Hershey was recently surrendered to the rescue.

A shelter worker shared a video on the TikTok account @emyzee, showing the two dogs snuggled together in a bed. In the heartwarming footage, Ciroc can be seen gently grooming Hershey licking their back. The caption accompanying the video states, “Ciroc grooms his mom, Bella, and his brother, Hudson. And now, he grooms Hershey.”

The emotional video touched the hearts of viewers, with many expressing their admiration for the bond between the senior dogs. One user wrote, “I’m deeply moved this right now,” while another commented, “Ciroc has completely won me over.”

It’s moments like these that remind us of the importance of adoption when considering a pet. One Green Planet encourages everyone to adopt instead of shop, and provides a wealth of resources on adopting animals. From reasons to adopt your next furry best friend to heartwarming before and after pictures of rescue animals, these resources highlight the benefits of opening your home to a shelter pet.

For those interested in adopting a pet, there are apps available to help find shelter dogs in your area. By supporting animal rescues and adopting, you can make a positive impact on the lives of these animals in need.

The viral video serves as a heartwarming reminder of the power of compassion and the special connections that can form between animals. Let this be an inspiration to us all to support shelters and rescue organizations in their mission to provide love and care to senior animals.