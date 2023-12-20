Top Holiday Lights at Kennywood Amusement Park

Kennywood amusement park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, has been recognized as one of the best holiday destinations in the United States. USA Today readers voted Holiday Lights at Kennywood as one of the top 10 holiday events at amusement parks in December 2023.

During the holiday season, Kennywood transforms into a magical wonderland with over 2 million dazzling lights. Visitors can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the park adorned with festive decorations and immerse themselves in the festive spirit that fills the air.

One of the highlights at Kennywood’s Holiday Lights is the incredible choreographed spectacle of lights over the lagoon. Guests can marvel at the synchronized light show, which adds a touch of enchantment to the park. Additionally, local choirs serenade visitors with their harmonious renditions of beloved holiday favorites, creating a joyful atmosphere for all.

Of course, what is a holiday celebration without a visit from Santa Claus? At Kennywood, children can have their pictures taken with Santa, fulfilling their cherished Christmas wishlists. Along with Santa and holiday-themed attractions, guests can enjoy their favorite rides in a unique seasonal setting.

The park offers a variety of delicious festive treats, perfect for satisfying those cravings for holiday flavors. From hot chocolate to delectable snacks, visitors can indulge in these seasonal delights while soaking up the enchanting ambiance.

USA Today readers recognized Kennywood’s Holiday Lights as a must-visit destination during the holiday season. This accolade solidifies the park’s commitment to providing an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages. Kennywood’s Holiday Lights truly embodies the magic and joy that the holiday season brings.

So, if you’re looking for a fantastic holiday event, make sure to plan a visit to Kennywood amusement park’s Holiday Lights. Experience the magic of millions of twinkling lights, immerse yourself in the joyous atmosphere, and create lasting memories with your loved ones.