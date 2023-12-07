New Jersey’s Enchanting Christmas Towns: Cape May and Morristown

In a recent survey conducted photo book brand Mixbook, two charming towns in New Jersey have been recognized as some of the most “Christmassy” towns in the United States. Making the list of the top 75, Cape May and Morristown have captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike during the holiday season.

Cape May, often praised for its grand Victorian houses, undergoes a magical transformation during Christmas. The historic district is adorned with an array of twinkling lights and festive decorations, creating a picturesque scene straight out of a Dickens novel. The annual “Cape May Christmas Candlelight House Tours” are a highlight, allowing visitors to wander through beautifully decorated inns and homes, immersing themselves in the warmth and charm of agone era. The Washington Street Mall, a popular hub of quaint shops and boutiques, buzzes with holiday shoppers seeking unique gifts and seasonal delights.

Morristown, another delightful New Jersey town, unveils its own winter wonderland during the holiday season. The heart of the festivities lies in the historic Morristown Green, which transforms into a majestic display of lights and decorations, complete with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The annual Christmas Festival at Morristown Green offers a range of activities, including ice sculpture demonstrations, visits from Santa Claus, and enchanting horse-drawn carriage rides, evoking a classic holiday atmosphere. The Mayo Performing Arts Center also contributes to the festive spirit hosting seasonal shows and concerts.

Both Cape May and Morristown showcase the true essence of Christmas, with their captivating displays and delightful activities for families and individuals to enjoy. These towns perfectly embody the holiday spirit, offering residents and visitors an unforgettable experience during this special time of year.

While North Pole, Alaska and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee took the top spots on the list, the inclusion of Cape May and Morristown is a testament to the Christmas magic that can be found right here in the Garden State. So, if you’re in search of an enchanting Christmas experience, look no further than these two New Jersey towns that radiate holiday cheer.