The Sounds of War: Exclusive Warhaven Soundtrack Tracks Now Available on Streaming Platforms

Nexon and Sony Music have exciting news for fans of the popular PvP medieval fantasy-brawler, Warhaven. Two exclusive tracks from the highly anticipated Warhaven soundtrack have been released on Spotify and Apple Music. This announcement comes in celebration of the introduction of the new Bard character to the game, a charismatic warrior who utilizes his majestic voice and a destructive guitar to rally allies and take down enemies.

The first track, titled “The Rhythm of Justice,” showcases the mesmerizing voice of Bard, performed Jack Baca, who also lends his vocals to the song. The composition and arrangement of the track were masterfully crafted Park Jihoon and Yoo Jongho, with lyrics penned Ryan Kang, Jacob Norr, Park Jihoon, and Shin Sungmin.

To give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Bard’s captivating sound, a video titled “The Voice of Bard” has been released. This video offers a glimpse into the recording process and showcases the talent and passion that went into bringing Bard to life.

Additionally, the Warhaven team has gone the extra mile producing a music video for “The Rhythm of Justice.” This visually stunning video captures the essence of Bard while immersing viewers in the epic world of Warhaven.

Warhaven itself is a thrilling multiplayer game that pits two teams of 12 players against each other in objective-based battles. With its diverse roster of characters, each with unique abilities and roles, players are encouraged to strategize and work together to secure victory. The game also allows players to transform into powerful Immortals during matches, adding a dynamic twist to gameplay.

“We’re immensely thrilled to bring Warhaven to a broader audience, ensuring that both PC and console players can soon unite in the epic battles of Herarth,” says Eunseok Yi, the game director of Warhaven. Whether you’re already part of the Early Access community on Steam or eagerly anticipating the upcoming console release, Warhaven promises an unforgettable gaming experience that can be shared with friends.

Warhaven is currently available on PC, with a console version in the works. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience the mesmerizing sounds of Warhaven streaming the exclusive soundtrack tracks on Spotify and Apple Music today!

